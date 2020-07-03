CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Down 28% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 28% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $6,434.87 and $866.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002472 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 323.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 714,607,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,577,441 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

