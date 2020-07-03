CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,061.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.11 million and $5,061.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.76 or 0.04899877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00020441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinsuper, RightBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.