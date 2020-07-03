CEEK VR Market Cap Achieves $2.30 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $4,768.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinsuper, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.40 or 0.04860518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002431 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

