Centauri Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $34,336.19 and $2.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.04793322 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054399 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Centauri is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

