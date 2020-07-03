Centrality Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53,827.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $69.40 million and approximately $53,827.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.04898815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00020614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 901,103,805 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.