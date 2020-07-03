Chainlink 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $422.53 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00053022 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinbase, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $422.53 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.01699196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00169478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, Radar Relay, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

