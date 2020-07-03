Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $197.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.89.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.56. 336,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,530. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.77. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $189.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 89.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,194,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

