Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 550,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,044.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 271,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

