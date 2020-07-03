Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $6.95 on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $430.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.
