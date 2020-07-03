Chromia (CHR) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Chromia has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.01708437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00168844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00108118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 428,703,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,718,537 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.