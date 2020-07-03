Chronobank (TIME) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,152.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01700270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00109670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io . The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.