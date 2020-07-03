ChronoCoin (CRN) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $11,347.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

