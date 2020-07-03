Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will report earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.43 and the highest is $5.47. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $18.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $18.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.81 to $21.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $12,552,310,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cigna by 18.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $978,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,182,000 after acquiring an additional 161,060 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,955,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,094 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.06. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.