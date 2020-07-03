Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.50 ($2.90).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cineworld Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.69)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cineworld Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

CINE traded up GBX 3.02 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 64.58 ($0.79). The stock had a trading volume of 24,351,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 18.29 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 265.40 ($3.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.30. The company has a market cap of $886.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

