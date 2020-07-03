Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,014,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,490,490. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

