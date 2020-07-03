Civic (CVC) Reaches Market Cap of $17.88 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin and Binance. Civic has a market cap of $17.88 million and $4.17 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01713083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, Mercatox, Poloniex, Gate.io, Kyber Network, HitBTC, ABCC, Radar Relay, Bittrex, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Binance, COSS, GOPAX, Kucoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

