Civitas (CIV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Civitas has a market cap of $84,840.23 and $1.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, Civitas has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,625,260 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

