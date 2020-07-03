Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will post $30.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $31.23 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $28.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $125.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $127.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $139.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

In other news, Director Sam Levinson bought 14,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $82,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,434 shares in the company, valued at $329,096.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bistricer bought 106,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $611,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,272.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 94.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $11,833,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

