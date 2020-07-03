Cloudbric Tops 1-Day Volume of $715,909.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 244% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $715,909.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.01709749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00168882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,873,080 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.