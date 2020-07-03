CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,418.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 304.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,150,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. 1,366,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,624. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

