Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 74 ($0.91).

Several research firms recently commented on COA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 76 ($0.94) to GBX 73 ($0.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coats Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 69 ($0.85) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Anne Fahy bought 10,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,276.15).

COA stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 54.30 ($0.67). 760,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. The firm has a market cap of $785.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.47. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.03).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

