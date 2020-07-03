Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2,385.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 146,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 140,763 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,739. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

