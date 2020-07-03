Color Platform Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.28 million and $6,155.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

