Compound (COMP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $129.49 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Compound token can now be bought for about $177.38 or 0.01952498 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $454.32 million and $129.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000263 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000550 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

