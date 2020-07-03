Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Director Joie A. Gregor Sells 9,900 Shares

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $36.05.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.60%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 675,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 194,896 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.