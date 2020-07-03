Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 419155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Condor Resources Company Profile (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes 11 projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, Huiñac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, and Quilisane.

