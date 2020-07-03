Constellation (DAG) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Constellation has a market cap of $9.20 million and $126,135.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.76 or 0.04899877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00020441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.