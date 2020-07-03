Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $15.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,098. Constellium has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Constellium by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Constellium by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.