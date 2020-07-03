Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives $140.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

CTTAF stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.15. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. Continental has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $145.91.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

