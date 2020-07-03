ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($7.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

Get ContraVir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 350,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.