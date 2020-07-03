CoTrader Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,305.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 95.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $80,305.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 506.5% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.04891434 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002392 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

