Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Coty (NYSE:COTY) have trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coty earned a daily sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,761,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

