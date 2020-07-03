Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price boosted by FBN Securities from $175.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.46.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,543. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.40 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $294.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $128,687.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,871 shares of company stock worth $47,490,478. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,971,000 after buying an additional 457,677 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 328,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,495,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

