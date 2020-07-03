Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 826,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,695. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

