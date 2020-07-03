COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.