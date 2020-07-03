CPChain Price Reaches $0.0023 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. CPChain has a total market cap of $869,309.87 and $100,406.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00733982 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00191222 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000678 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

