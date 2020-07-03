Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.00) and the highest is $0.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,550,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 231.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.93. 368,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

