Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $483.68 Million

Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $483.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.05 million and the lowest is $475.30 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $787.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 368,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,343. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 463.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

