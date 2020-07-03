CREDIT Reaches Market Cap of $197,911.08 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $197,911.08 and approximately $11,248.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

