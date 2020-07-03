Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE) Stock Price

News headlines about Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Jersey Oil and Gas earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jersey Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 7.10 ($0.09). The company had a trading volume of 704,163 shares. Jersey Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.50 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.51.

Savannah Energy Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. The company was formerly known as Savannah Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Savannah Energy Plc in April 2020.

