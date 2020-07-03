Critical Survey: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) versus Security Federal Co. (SC) (NASDAQ:SFDL)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.18% 11.35% 1.33% Security Federal Co. (SC) 14.50% 7.33% 0.68%

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 2.01 $35.96 million $2.33 7.64 Security Federal Co. (SC) $46.03 million 1.77 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sierra Bancorp and Security Federal Co. (SC), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.92%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 40 full service branches, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Security Federal Co. (SC)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates 16 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

