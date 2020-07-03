Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chescapmanager LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 8,873,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,063,000 after purchasing an additional 381,663 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,796,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,207,000 after buying an additional 97,963 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cronos Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 180,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cronos Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

