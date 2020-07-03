CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director Mason King purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.53. 119,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

