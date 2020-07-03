Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

CRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE CRY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 222,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $723.48 million, a P/E ratio of -150.92 and a beta of 1.37. Cryolife has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryolife will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cryolife by 76.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cryolife by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,947,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cryolife by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryolife by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

