Crypto Sports Trading Down 17.1% Today (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded flat against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $476,597.29 and approximately $760.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00470262 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027652 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029739 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006167 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002918 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000363 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,882,325 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

