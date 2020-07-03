Cryptobuyer Price Tops $0.0088 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $497,257.88 and approximately $29,228.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.04831905 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a token. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,652,663 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

Cryptobuyer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

