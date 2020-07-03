CryptoFranc 1-Day Volume Hits $2,264.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $2,264.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00011640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.04903524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002400 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

XCHF is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.