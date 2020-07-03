CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 1,536,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,537. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,999,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,298,000 after purchasing an additional 477,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,624,000 after purchasing an additional 452,354 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

