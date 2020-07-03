Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CULP. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of CULP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 671,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,138. Culp has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 million, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Culp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Culp by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

