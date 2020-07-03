CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $1.48 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00453497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,070.75 or 0.99821817 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004766 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.